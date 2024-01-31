Stone film and Martial Arts tour

With the Black Python Movie as his reference, Jamuga is jumping on this lifetime opportunity tour to educate himself on how action films and actors collaborate in successfully shooting movies and writing good film scripts for international blockbusters. He’ll be in training with some of India's top martial arts action film actors in Mumbai, the epicentre of the Hindi film industry, affectionately known as Bollywood.

Master Jamuga hopes his upcoming trip to the Mumbai Film Academy will be a breakthrough for him in filming martial arts movies, which are successfully directed and produced.

From India, Master Jamuga will head to Thailand to meet up with his original Grandmaster Robert Fitton, an Australian actor now based in Thailand and trains there.

With his first locally filmed and produced PNG movie ‘Black Pythons’ to be released soon, Master Jamuga is excited about promoting PNG as a tourist destination and an ideal location for the film industry.

Master Jamuga is raising funds for this trip to Asia. Fundraising initiatives include a block-smashing exhibition. It will feature six martial arts clubs in the city, with martial artists kicking and smashing blocks in real-time.