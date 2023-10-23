Simbu's Mauberema Show Spectacle

The community resource centre in Mauberema village was abuzz with excitement as residents from the Sinesine Yongomugl district gathered to witness the official launch.

The NCC committed to revitalizing cultural initiatives across communities, presented a certificate of recognition to the organizers of the Mauberema event. Banners showcasing support from the Commission adorned the venue.

A financial backing of K10,000 was also presented by Bola Noho, Cultural Services Manager and Wesley Kuman, NCC Marketing Officer, representing the Executive Director, Steven Enomb Kilanda.

Show chairman, Moses Kerry expressed gratitude to distinguished guests, including Kambi Peso from UNDP and Willie Kume, SPG Commerce, Culture, Tourism representative.

The event welcomed members from Mauberema CBO partners, including Hirikungai Culture and Ecotourism, Mailbo Nature Park and the Mauberema community.

The forthcoming Mauberema Conservation, Agriculture, and Cultural Show is scheduled for December 13-15, 2023, which promises to be a highlight.

The theme, "Together We Protect, Preserve and Promote Now for Tomorrow," resonates with the essence of the event.