PNG B-Boy Breaking Barriers

With a remarkable journey spanning 14 years in the art of breaking, Kal is poised to etch his name into the annals of history as he gears up to compete at the Olympic Qualifier Series.

Kal's journey to the cusp of Olympic glory is marked by sheer determination and unwavering passion. Hailing from PNG, a nation perhaps not traditionally associated with breaking, Kal's ascent to the global stage is a testament to his unparalleled skill and dedication.

Having secured an impressive 18th-place finish at the Oceania Continental Championships, Kal now sets his sights on the ultimate prize – a coveted spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. In a field of 40 of the world's most elite B-Boys and B-Girls, he will vie for one of the remaining 10 spots in his category, representing not only himself but his nation with pride.

The road to Paris runs through the Olympic Qualifier Series, where Kal will showcase his mastery of breaking in two pivotal events. First, he will take centre stage in Shanghai, China, from May 16th to 19th, before heading to Budapest, Hungary, for the second leg of the qualifiers from June 20th to 23rd.

Kal's journey to this juncture has been one of perseverance and grit. Last year, in 2023, he ventured to Sydney, Australia, alongside his coach and mentor, George Tau, to represent Team PNG at the World Dance Sport Federation Oceania Break Dancing regional qualifier.

There, he mesmerized audiences and judges alike with his awe-inspiring skills, setting the stage for his quest for Olympic glory in 2024.

Breaking, born in the streets and fueled by rhythm, athleticism, and artistry, finds its newest champion in Kal. Originating from the vibrant streets of the Bronx borough of New York during the 1970s as a cornerstone of hip-hop culture, breaking has transcended its humble beginnings to become a global phenomenon.

Now, as Kal takes this urban dance style to the grandest of stages, he not only represents the evolution of breaking but also the power of dreams and the triumph of the human spirit.

In his every move, he embodies the spirit of perseverance, proving that with dedication and passion, one can overcome any obstacle and reach unprecedented heights.

As the world eagerly awaits the spectacle of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, all eyes will be on Kal, the B-Boy from PNG who dares to dream and defy the odds.