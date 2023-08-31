Pikinini festival elevates Goroka's cultural splendor

A remarkable prelude to this celebrated event is the Pikinini Festival, scheduled for the opening day, September 15th, which promises to be a captivating display of cultural heritage and youthful enthusiasm.

The Pikinini Festival, affectionately known as Pikinini Day, is an initiative born out of a collective commitment to preserve and promote Papua New Guinea's diverse cultural tapestry.

Under the esteemed guidance of Keryn Hargreaves, Chairlady of the Goroka Show, this day will witness a mesmerizing spectacle as children don their traditional bilas (attires) to echo the echoes of their ancestors.

The festival intends to empower the younger generation to grasp, cherish, and propagate their cultural identity – a shield against the erosion of heritage.

Mrs Hargreaves passionately underscored the festival's significance, emphasizing that children are the vessels carrying the heritage into the future. The festival aims to transfer invaluable knowledge about the intricate art of adorning headdresses and bilas from one generation to another.

By doing so, Papua New Guinea hopes to safeguard its essence and preserve its sense of identity. Mrs Hargreaves advocated for the National Cultural Commission to integrate the Pikinini festival into educational programs, thereby weaving the cultural tapestry into the curriculum.

In her spirited address, Mrs Hargreaves exclaimed, "Culture is not an exclusive domain; it's the essence of our daily lives. Our roots as Papua New Guineans are intertwined with our cultural fabric, demanding each of us to contribute to its preservation and enrichment."

The 67th Goroka Show will be a magnificent canvas displaying 150 sing sing groups, hailing from all corners of the nation, from Hela in the Highlands to the Momase and Southern regions.

Gratitude was extended to the National Cultural Commission, the steadfast guardian of cultural festivals and shows, for its unwavering support.

NCC executive director, Steven Kilanda echoed this sentiment during the presentation of a K20, 000 cheque, emphasizing that cultural festivals serve as conduits for culture to flourish.

The longevity of the Goroka Show, celebrating 67 years of existence, symbolizes its enduring vitality as a cultural reservoir.

The National Gaming Control Board stands tall as the naming rights sponsor for the 67th Goroka Show, aligning its name with a legacy of cultural heritage and unity.

As the event embarks on its journey from September 15th to 17th, Goroka will resonate with the harmonious beats of tradition, reminding all that culture, far from fading, flourishes within the hearts of Papua New Guineans.