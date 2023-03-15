Minigulai launches debut Album

The band comprises the Kania brothers, who are the sons of the King of Tolai rock, Leonard Kania, and recently, the band launched their first album, titled Nightmare, produced by Matt Keyz and Statz Muzik.

The band leader, Sailas Kania also known as Saii Kay, stated that this idea had been in the works for a while, and 2022 saw the band become a reality with the release of their first album in March 2023.

The album consists of 11 tracks, primarily sung in Kuanua, Pidgin, and English.

The band will officially launch the album at the Blackout Night Club in Port Moresby on Friday, March 17th, 2023. This will be the first of three concerts, with two more shows planned for Lae and Kokopo.