Hiri Moale festival celebrates 50 years of Motu-Koita culture

This festival, later renamed Hiri Moale Festival in 1973 by Dame Josephine Abaijah, has endured for 50 years as a celebration of Motu and Koitabu culture.

The Motu-Koita people, traditional owners of the land where Port Moresby now stands, originally comprised two distinct tribes with unique languages. However, centuries of interaction have amalgamated their customs and cultures into what is now recognized as the Motu Koita people.

Central to the Hiri Moale Festival is the selection of the Hiri Hanenamo, chosen not for beauty but for embodying ancient Motu Koita traditions in dance, adornment, and demeanor. The festival serves as a platform for cultural representation and heritage preservation.

Wednesday, February 28, 2024, the Motu Koita Assembly launched the 10 young women chosen to represent their villages as contestants for the 2024 Hiri Moale Festival. Each contestant selected their order of appearance and a question centered around cultural themes for the Q&A session that will accompany the quest on March 23rd.

Molly O’Rourke, speaking on behalf of the organizers, emphasized the festival's focus on culture, especially as it commemorates its 50th anniversary. She highlighted the significance of the chosen questions, all aimed at exploring and celebrating cultural heritage.

Amidst the festivities, the official program commences on March 19th with toastmaster sessions and culture-based workshops. Pre-judging will take place at Tutu Beach in Taurama, followed by a sponsors' night at the APEC house featuring 60-second stage interviews with the entrants.

The festival continues with the welcoming of the Lagatoi, coinciding with the Vanagi and Asiasi race on Saturday. The pinnacle of the event, the crowning of Miss Hiri Hanenamo, will be held at Sir Hubert Murray Stadium on Sunday, March 24th.

Villages represented by the contestants include Gaire, Elevala, Kirakira, Kido, Tubusereia, Boera, Gabagaba, Tatana, and Baraka. A total of nine contestants have been announced for the Hiri Hanenamo but the eighth contestant is yet to be officially revealed:

Mabatha Paul – Kirakira

Nancy Tau – Barakau

Eurailya Uru – Gabagaba

Eileen Iramo Homoka – Boera

Paularissa Willie – Tubusereia

Goru Noho – Kido

Henao Heni – Elevala

Pekara Arua – Tatana

Tabitha Rei – Gaire

As the festival unfolds, it promises to be a vibrant celebration of tradition, culture, and community, showcasing the rich heritage of the Motu Koita people.