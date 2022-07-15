Polling Ends In ESP Seats

East Sepik Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent Albert Beli, who is Security Commander for the election operations, said only Maprik and Yangoru-Saussia started counting yesterday.

Counting for the regional seat, Angoram, Wewak, Ambunti-Drekirkir and Wosera Gawi starts next week.

PPC Beli said counting for each of the districts would be held in their own districts after security threats were assessed for safety reasons.He added that the counting location for Wewak open will be at Moem Barracks Officers mess. The previous location was set for YC hall, but due to security reasons, the venue was moved. Counting for the provincial seat will also be at Moem Barracks.

Polling officials and security personnel, said polling throughout the six districts were peaceful, according to situation reports received.

PPC Beli said he hopes it will be the same during counting and the declaration period.

He said situations from the two counting locations at East Yangoru LLG Chamber and Maprik were quiet.

PPC Beli further called on the people to observe the liquor ban in the province and people caught drinking will be charged.