Milne Bay prepares for counting

All eyes and ears will be focused on the various counting locations in Alotau.

As of midday yesterday the Huhu Informal Market building was a hive of activity as Milne Bay Electoral Officers sorted out names of counting officials, allocated them to their various locations for counting and began training counting officials.

According to Assistant Returning Officer Ana Dugumi, the Milne Bay Regional Seat, Alotau, Samarai Murua, Esaala and Kiriwina Good Enough Open Seats will all be counted in Alotau at various venues.

Ms Dugumi said the Regional Seat and Esa’ala Open Seat will be counted at the Huhu Informal Market (building with long white fence), Alotau Open Seat counted at the Alice Wedega Basketball Court, Kiriwina Good Enough Open at the Alotau Catholic Diocese Hall and Samarai Murua at Cameron Secondary School Hall.

She added counting is anticipated to begin this weekend.

She also added several ballot boxes from Samarai-Murua like Murua, BwanaBwana, Yaleamba, Loisiade Local Level Government and Daga LLG of Alotau District were still being flown in by helicopter enabling the counting to begin in earnest.