Authorities Assure City

Prime Minister James Marape in a press conference on Monday 25 July joined by Assistant Commissioner for Police NCD/Central, Anthony Wagambie Jnr, gave assurance that the authorities are working around the clock to ensure order is restored in the city.

The Prime Minister sternly warned law breakers that the country has no place for them. Marape said regardless of the individuals being a candidate, scrutineer, or part of the electoral process, lawlessness will not be tolerated.

Marape said the national government through recommendations from the National Security Council has put in proposals for post-election related police operations to bring to account those responsible for the recent lawless activities seen and experienced around the country. Marape assured that not all parts of the country have fallen into chaos except Laigam, Kompiam-Ambum, Markham, Kabwum and Port Moresby just recently.

“Not all parts of our country are hotspots. It’s unfair to the New Guinea Islands, it’s unfair to rest of highlands, it’s unfair to rest of Momase, it’s unfair to rest of Southern region, and the rest of NCD to brand by one labelling of one video shot that Papua New Guinea is fallen into anarchy and lawlessness,” said Marape.

ACP Wagambie Jnr clarified that reports spreading through social media stating that there has been deaths since Sunday’s incidence outside the counting venue at the Sir John Guise stadium, are false.

He said only two male adults were injured, one sustained a knife wound and the other lacerations to the back of his head.

Wagambie Jnr said the incidents that took place Monday morning were instigated by opportunists who took advantage of the fear gripping the city since Sunday’s incident.

“Majority of these incidents were attended to by police.”

Wagambie Jnr said there is a need for accurate information to be shared in order to help ease the fear gripping the community.