Timely Help Arrives For Hospital

The donation also included six hot water urn for patients and 60 plastic chairs for the frontline health workers to use at their workstation and power extension cords with accessories.

These items are the first of the donations purchased with the funding that were raised through a fundraising drive organized by the Association, which started last Sunday. Within a week they were able to raise over K30,000, with much financial help from its professional members.

On behalf of the Provincial Health Authority, Director for Corporate Services, Michael Singip and Director Curative Health Services, Kapiro Kendaura were on hand to receive the donations.

The Goroka Base Hospital was closed for normal outpatients and patients have been directed to other clinics in town. Maternal and children’s clinics have been referred to Lopi clinic and adult outpatient to North Goroka clinic.

The hospital facility restructured to a COVID-19 isolation facility is now fully used and exceeding what was expected. It now has more than 60 patients and more are coming in with no room for treatment as many are being treated on the floor.

People are now queuing up in hundreds for vaccination at the COVID-19 testing facility.

Currently, the National Sports Institute in Goroka is being prepared to take in the overflow of COVID-19 patients from the hospital and is expected to be ready within the next two weeks.

Photo credit: Sape Metta – EH PHA Media