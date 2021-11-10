NCDC Employees Grieved

About 200 or more employees gathered today at Waigani to express frustration on the imposition of the City Commission on the employees getting the COVID-19 vaccination. A very senior employee, Former Coordinator of Betelnut Control Secretariat, said that they have visited other government agencies and department, they did not witness so much fuss about getting vaccination and where it is demanded, testing facilities are provided. However with NCDC, it is very different.

“Staff of various departments are left to make their own choice to get vaccinated or not, but they are allowed to go to work, they’re allowed to go and do a test. Some are providing test facilities for their staff to get tested and then upon the negative result they produce they are going to work and there is no fuss there is no issue there’s no controversy, but in NCD there’s a big controversy. Someone is pushing an agenda and that agenda we do not know”. Kiap said.

NCDC employees present expressed that many of them had underlying health issues and therefore did not want to get vaccinated. Thus, the leaders asked for the commission to give them time to come to terms with their own health, and choose to get vaccinated or not. However and that is not going down well with the governor and the city manager. They want to see everyone to be vaccinated.

Since the last payday unvaccinated employees have had their salaries docked, while others including senior officers have been sacked, including Kiap himself.

Other senior officers terminated included John Bomai, Senior Controller of Market Division, and Vincent Manukayasi, Liason Officer for POM South Electorate.

They were allegedly sacked for speaking up for their right to choose not to be vaccinated, and that of others.