Motu Koita Mobile Vaccination Program

The launch took place at Pari Village.

This initiative was taken up by Chairman and Deputy Governor for NCD Dadi Toka Jnr, and facilitated by Moresby South Member Justin Tkatchenko, WHO and New Zealand High Commission.

Chairman Dadi Toka stressed to the people of Pari village that it is essential to get vaccinated as the idea of these programs is to decrease the number of deaths in the village, and chances of spreading it more as the statistics of those with premorbid conditions is high.

Steamships Representative and Board Chairman of the NCD PHA, thanked the medical team worked tirelessly over the past month to deliver vaccines to the people of NCD.

“On behalf of Steamships I’d like to applaud the Chairman of the Motu Koita Association for coming up with this wonderful innovation to bring the vaccine to the people in his community, starting of course with Pari Villag. It’s a wonderful innovation. Vaccinations is the one way we can conquer this particular pandemic, and so certainly we do encourage everybody to protect yourselves and protect your families.”

Mr Toua said from Steamships perspective they are very happy to support Motu Koita. He said they will continue to offer support to the Motu Koita administration.

His excellency, High Commissioner for New Zealand Philip Taula stressed the importance and reason for the fight against COVID and how pleased they are in partnering this venture through their New Zealand Foreign Affairs & Trade Aid Programme.

“I know there’s a lot of controversy and discussion about it, but for me as a Kiwi, manager of staff and as someone in a family I see it as a personal decision and I really want to emphasize the importance in relying on factual and good information sources and just thinking about what you can do to protect yourself and your family your loved ones the people around you and also to be able to move back to a more normal environment, more normal way of working, going to church, playing sport.”

He went on to say the New Zealand government has been providing support to PNG, including a donation of additional vaccines to PNG which should arrive in a month or so through the COVEX facility.