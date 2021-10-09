Moresby South Rolls Out Vaccination Drive

Member for Moresby South, Justin Tkatchenko and NCD Governor Powes Parkop jointly launched the rollout with a few getting their first jab.

The COVID-19 Vaccination roll out program in Moresby South electorate is part of the broader National Capital District Vaccination Drive, which had already begun at established designated sites at Waigani Central and Erima.

The vaccination drive is steadily gaining momentum with its vaccinated figures slowly climbing in the nation’s capital.

Governor Parkop encouraged Papua New Guineans to step up for vaccination to combat the devastating effects that have gripped PNG and the world.

The roll out is a collaborative effort between the Office of The Member for Moresby South and the Office of The Pandemic Controller.

Meanwhile, Port Moresby General Hospital reported a continuing increase of COVID-19 admissions and death and confirmed that those who died were unvaccinated.