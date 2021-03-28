EU responds to vaccine doubt

In a statement, the EU said priority has always been the safety and the efficacy of any COVID-19 vaccine authorised for use, clarifying that the vaccine, like others, have gone through a rigorous and independent safety scrutiny of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The EU stated that COVID‑19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca after a positive scientific recommendation, is based on a thorough assessment of the safety, effectiveness and quality of the vaccine by the EMA.

Belden Namah recently asked: “Is there a guarantee of continued supply of this vaccine into the future? If not, will mixing of different vaccines have an effect on our people? What are these effects?”

The EU stated that the benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks of side effects, and that security and trust in vaccines is key for vaccinations, which is why they have gone through the rigorous and independent safety scrutiny of the EMA.