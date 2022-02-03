Crowding an ongoing issue

Manning said crowd numbers and social distancing will be an ongoing issue that will continue to be managed as the nation moves towards the upcoming National General Elections.

“Organisers of the event were aware of limitations on the number of people attending an event, and as such this was to be a low-key visit," Controller Manning said.

Manning said he was informed that the Provincial Administrator as the appointed delegate in the province, had carried out public awareness on the COVID-19 restrictions.

However, the very presence of the Prime Minister compelled many more to turn up on the day.

Manning said that this was a risk taken by all those who attended, who did not distance themselves from others, or wear a mask.

Ultimately, he said in such a large and open public space there are limitations on the measures that can be implemented to control crowd surges.

"We further anticipate this as a challenge during the upcoming National Elections where there will be gatherings in public spaces,” Manning said.

He said it is important for all of people to do their best to observe COVID-19 safety protocols if they attend such an event.

Manning urge event organisers to continue to ensure there is public awareness of safety measures at public events as such.