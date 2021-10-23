Children died from COVID-19

The third weave of the deadly Corona virus has not shown any signs of discrimination against gender, race and even age.

While WHO (World Health Organisation) and other health experts say that people over the age of 50 and those with underlying conditions are most vulnerable, Port Moresby General Hospital CEO, Dr. Paki Molumi confirmed the death of three children from COVID-19 this week.

“In the first surge, we saw a lot of older people getting infected and so is the second surge. We lost three children, three days ago. This surge is not discriminating anyone. It is affecting everybody,” said Dr. Molumi.

In a joint statement by the Port Moresby General Hospital CEO, NCDPHA and the St John Ambulance on Tuesday confirmed the death of a patient at the Taurama Aquatic Centre. This is the first death recorded since it opened as a COVID-19 emergency health facility to cater for mild cases of the coronavirus.

Dr. Molumi and Mr. Cannon are calling on residents to get the vaccine to protect themselves and their families.

“What we are seeing is people who are unvaccinated are suffering greater. While you can still get COVID-19 when you are vaccinated, generally speaking if you are fully vaccinated you will have a milder form of COVID and higher chances of survival,” said Mr. Cannon.