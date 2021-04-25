Accurate info needed

Unknowns and mixed messaging has raised fear, anxiety and confusion.

Misinformation regarding COVID-19 is mostly felt in the rural communities who, due to limited access to media and valid sources of information, often rely on hearsay.

Because of this, the Christian Radio Missionary Fellowship is pushing to give regular updates each week to provide new information and developments as they unfold.

Questions on what this disease is, the virus that causes it and new emerging strains of this virus, its treatments, including vaccines, are current topics that require correct and factual information.

The inter-denominational organisation’s recent broadcast focused on a response shared by a panel of experts at a recent forum held in Port Moresby.

Going forward, the Goroka-based organisation will endeavour to ensure that facts and helpful messages reach the rural majority.