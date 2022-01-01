Water catchment project complete

The project was initiated and fully funded by the Trust Administration through the Kawok Village development funds.

This project initiative is beneficial to the people as it gives them clean water for drinking, cooking, and washing and being the first to drink, Former Ward 18 Councilor, Bondit Kembayong said that the water tasted clean and fresh.

Village Planning Committee Chairman (VPC) Simon Kobokut was congratulated for his leadership and persistence to see the project to its completion.

Women Association Secretary, Esy Krembi Nima who represented President Ruth Ukin said leadership is only as good as the community who are willing to support their leader.

“Inside the community, when there is a good leader there is a blessing and you see development, but with leadership, there needs to be community support to bring service. Kawok has its 5-year development plan so use it as a guideline and support each other to develop your community,” said Nima.

Nima was impressed with the Kawok community for prioritizing community projects where she recalled her last visit to the village in 2019 during the OTDF Communications Patrol. She said that what started out as a want to facilitate the building of a water catchment is now complete.

There are five 9,000-liter water tanks supplying water through gravity flow to 20 taps installed, where 2 households share one tap.

To the Kawok community, this is the second biggest project after the completion of their health facility built from government grants.