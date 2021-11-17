Vitis Foundation Assist Church

Vitis Foundation Founder, Dr Sergey Mosin, presented K2000,00 with cartons of water, soft drink and coffee to elders of the church, after they had written to the foundation for support.

Church elders Saritha Joseph and Gideon Mai, thanked Vitis Industries Management for the donation.

Dr. Mosin said churches play a vital role in nation building. Where there is no government services, churches are there to run education programs for the youth.

“Church engage youths in many positive development drives through the teaching of Christianity and train the youths to live a better life. That is all the reason why am stepping in to assist churches,” he said.

Dr Mosin said since Vitis Industries was established, he has seen that people at 9mile and Erima struggle to access proper water supply and other vital services, and these needs need to be met by the government.

Dr. Mosin said that is why the Foundation was established, to assist communities that are faced with such challenges.