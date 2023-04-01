UNFPA Delivers Dignity Kits in Porgera

The dignity kits, which include menstrual hygiene supplies as well as soap, a towel, a toothbrush, and toothpaste, are curated to ensure all women and girls can practice good hygiene when access to these basics is disrupted.

Each kit includes a solar light, to help the recipients use toilets or showers at night or when power is not available, and a whistle, as a small security measure when visiting bathrooms alone or at night.

“Periods do not stop during conflict or a natural disaster,” said UNFPA Country Representative Marielle Sander.

“UNFPA works to ensure women and girls can maintain good hygiene and to be able to continue their daily lives comfortably. We are grateful to our network of partners throughout the country who are able to ensure we can deliver these kits to those most in need.”

The dignity kits were distributed to affected communities in Porgera with assistance from Care International.

These kits are made available from UNFPA Regional Pre-positioning Initiative, supported by the Australian Government.

The Initiative places sexual and reproductive kits, including dignity kits and midwifery kits, at the Area Medical Store in Lae, Morobe Province so that these are available when needed to provide for the needs of women and girls who are displaced by conflict or environmental disasters.