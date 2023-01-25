UNFPA calls for better health education

Saddened by the news of the passing of the student UNFPA is renewing calls for quality reproductive health education in schools to prevent such tragedies.

“This was a young girl with her life ahead of her,” said UNFPA Country Representative, Marielle Sander.

“All the contributions she was to make for her family and community have been lost,” she added.

UNFPA is calling for better health education so that both boys and girls are taught about respectful and safe relationships, in addition to reproductive health information such as family planning.

Sander said no one should be denied an education and people need to stop shaming girls who have an unintended pregnancy.

“We, as elders, have a responsibility to prevent teen pregnancies by speaking openly of the risks faced by young girls. We must insist on better education and services to protect our children from harm. Unplanned pregnancies can strip girls of their education and their future. All girls should be able to complete their education and should be supported by their family and the school administration to do so,” she said.

UNFPA supports the implementation of the Comprehensive Sexuality Education curriculum to address issues of unplanned pregnancies and gender-based violence. Comprehensive sexuality education includes scientifically accurate information about human development, anatomy and reproductive health, as well as information about contraception, childbirth and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV.

It also goes beyond information by helping young people to explore and nurture positive values regarding their sexual and reproductive health and rights. This education includes discussions about family life, relationships, culture and gender roles, and addresses human rights, gender equality, bodily anatomy and threats such as discrimination, sexual abuse and violence.

UNFPA Papua New Guinea is supporting consultations on the review of the Comprehensive Sexuality Education curriculum with support from the Spotlight Initiative to end violence against women and girls.