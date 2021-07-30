Trukai Sponsors Goroka Show

In an effort to maintain its commitment to the community, the company announced the sponsorship in Goroka today with a cheque presentation from Trukai representatives to the Goroka Show Committee.

Trukai committed K20,000 in cash and K5,000 worth of rice to help support the staging of the event. The rice will go towards helping to feed the 150 singsing groups that are earmarked to participate in the two day event.

Trukai Limited’s Marketing Manager, Maryanne Tom said the company was pleased to continue its support to the show which has over the years been a great cultural showcase for the community.

“Trukai is proud to continue its support towards events like the Goroka show under its Roots rice brand that not only promotes, but celebrates and preserves PNG’s vibrant cultures.”

“Our history with the Goroka Show reaches back to about fifteen years and we are committed to continuing to enrich our various communities’ one sponsorship at a time and are excited to be part of one of PNG’s longest cultural show.”

Trukai will be present at the show from September 17th to the 19th. There will be fun activities as well as show bags containing products and merchandise on sale.