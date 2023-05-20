Traditional Fish Aggregating Device for sustainable fishing

The use of FADs by the community is to create sustainable fishing opportunities given the increased pressure on coral reefs recently.

The community of Vunabuk ward in the Watom Is. LLG successfully launched and deployed their Fish Aggregating Device yesterday afternoon within their identified fishing ground.

When explaining to the Vunabuk communities on properly setting up the FAD and its deployment at sea, District Fisheries Officer, Eliaser Mutumut said that the FAD will attract different species of fish.

“The FAD will attract a lot of fish including schools of tuna, sometimes sharks and other endangered species and therefore we must be well informed so we practice selective fishing. You can troll and use hooks, however diving and using other explosive methods is not allowed,” Mutumut said.

The District Fisheries Officer said that the FAD will not only increase fish production but also create opportunities such as employment and other economic benefits.

Meantime Watom Island Fisheries Officer, Francis Tatau said that the FAD will also help them to cut down on the cost of fuel for fishing and minimise the risk of sea mishaps.

When thanking the district team for their assistance in the FAD training, Vunabuk Ward member Mr Michael Maltaria said that it is a community initiative and added that it will pave way for other opportunities especially youths and mothers.

“Our island is rocky and we are unable to make big gardens so we entirely depend on the sea, it is our backbone, Maltaria said.

The ward member also discouraged communities on consuming tinned fish adding that they can catch their own fresh fish which is also healthy.

He urged the communities to take ownership of the FAD and look after it to benefit everyone.