Thousands join the Good Friday walk in POM

Thousands of men, women and children took part in the walk, which started St Charles Lwanga Parish in Gerehu and will end at the St Joseph Parish in East Boroko.

The 14 stations are located at different parts of the scheduled route. The first station was Charles Lawanga, the next at Rainbow, NRI, Adcol, Boulevard, VC, Highlander, Hohola bus stop, PNG Power, Foodland Bus stop, Port Moresby General Hospital bus stop, Vadavada Roundabout, China Town and the final station is the St Joseph Parish, East Boroko where it ends with the Veneration of the Cross.

The 14 Stations of the Cross cover the time from the arrest of Jesus to his death on the cross and pilgrims meditate and reflect on these moments at each stop.

Good Friday is the second day of the Easter Triduum.