Theodist supports Cheshire Disability Services

The event was well-received by customers, and it brought smiles to their faces. In addition to the games, the Port Moresby branch also hosted a sausage sizzle for Cheshire Disability Services, a non-profit organization that supports people with special needs.

Theodist is committed to making a positive impact on the communities in which it operates, and one way it achieves this is by collaborating with organizations and programs that share the same goal.

Cheshire Disability Services is one such organization that Theodist has been supporting through various fundraising activities and sponsorships. Earlier this year, Theodist donated K25,000 worth of office supplies to Cheshire.

Tom Sawon, a representative from Cheshire, expressed his gratitude towards Theodist for their continued support and emphasized the importance of caring for people with special needs.

He stated that disability care is not only the responsibility of non-profit organizations but also of every man, woman, child, and corporate citizen within NCD and PNG as a whole.

The funds raised from the sausage sizzle were directed towards supporting Cheshire's work for Persons with Disabilities, enabling them to become active members of society.

Theodist thanked its valued customers for supporting Cheshire Disability Services. The company is committed to continuing its partnership with the organization to make a positive impact on the lives of people with special needs in the community.

The collaboration between Theodist and Cheshire Disability Services is a great example of how businesses can give back to their community and make a difference.