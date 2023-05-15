Tertiary students’ scheme outlined

Member for Pomio and Chairman of the Pomio District Development Authority Board, Elias Kapavore, said the subsidy scheme began in 2015 and for the past 8 years, the district has allocated over K8 million for this program.

The scheme is for students with a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 2.5 and above, and parents are to meet their component before the DDA comes in with the subsidy.

Pomio Acting Deputy District Administrator for Operations, Joshua Jeremiah, said this year, 276 applications were submitted for the subsidy support, and all applicants received subsidy support.

He said the DDA only considers institutions that are recognised by the Education Department, totaling 25.

He iterated that payments were made since last week and that K779,000 has been committed with the balance to be settled soon, to complete the commitment of K1 million by the DDA.

Jeremiah further applauded this initiative as it has given relief to disadvantaged Pomio district students and their parents.

Meanwhile, the Pomio MP said he is pleased to know that there is a proper database for students that are being assisted through the scheme, but urged the district administration to keep track of students who have benefited from the subsidy scheme and have graduated over the years.