Technical Skills Development in Manus

Nineteen students graduated with an internationally recognized Certificate II in Construction qualification. At the same time, nine staff members of Manus Training Centre (MTC) completed International Skills Training (IST) TVET Trainer and Assessor certificates, contributing to their capacity as training staff.

“Manus faces limited educational opportunities. Therefore, initiatives like these are crucial for our locals, particularly students from the first and second cohorts of the Certificate II in Construction program,” said Paul Buka, MTC Manager.

In acknowledging the significance of IST training for the staff, Buka said: “With the skills and knowledge gained, we can now enhance our training standards to ensure our students receive a quality education.”

The 28 graduates build on the 118 Manusians who have graduated from APTC courses since 2007.

Australia says it will continue to work with PNG to support technical and vocational training to respond to local skilled workforce needs in priority areas nationwide