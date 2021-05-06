Teachers Get Media-Smart

The participants went through the fundamentals of news writing such as answering the 5Ws 1H, writing news and feature articles, creating posters, photography, Diocesan newsletters and layout design.

Participants were also involved in interactive game sessions, energizers, moments of reflection, nature meditation and prayer throughout.

The seminar held recently at the Mai Catholic Parish of Kimbe and was facilitated by Brendon Kaita, Diocese Media Coordinator and Christian Religious Coordinator of Poinini Catholic Secondary School and Social Communications (SOCOM) Team from the Catholic Bishops Conference.

SOCOM Secretary, Fr Ambrose highlighted the significance of World Communication Day and how it was celebrated annually on Ascension Sunda.

He said this served as a reminder for all Christians to go out into the world and proclaim the good news. “You are the channel of communication, use the media to speak for the voiceless, faceless and the oppressed,” Fr Ambrose said.

He reminded teachers of their disciplined roles toward their students and schools and encouraged them to continue being committed and creative to inspire people by their teachings and also by their lives.

“What you have achieved in this seminar is only the start of your transformation, but with your dedicated effort, you will gradually be able to transform your students and others,” he said.

Head Teacher from Ulamona Primary School, Gimots Luellyn, appreciated how presentations were kept short yet effective and said he was compelled to becoming an active contributor to his school and the Diocese.

“The concepts presented for print media were easy to grasp and this is something I will share with the rest of my school and students,” he said.