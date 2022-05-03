Supplies For Malahang Police Station

This will greatly assist police officers to compile reports and effectively and efficiently do their policing duties.

“Malahang police vehicle will also get new tyres fitted this week to enable safe patrol along the Malahang Backroad area,” said the LCA.

Several other police stations and sections under the Lae Metropolitan Command have received similar office and logistics assistance over the last four years.

Malahang is one of three brand new police stations (Omili and Bundi Camp) in Lae built in partnership with business stakeholders in Lae with a fourth one to be the Three-Mile police station.

“Over 20 police vehicles have been bought and presented to the Lae Metropolitan Command, including Northern Mobile Group (NMG), in the last four years,” said LCA.

“Fuel, vehicle tyre maintenance and services have also been continuously funded by the taxpayers through the Lae City Authority.

“Law and order is everyone's priority and the LCA is committed to ensure police get adequate funding and support to look after Lae City and its people.

“Thank you to all the police men and women who have been very hardworking under trying circumstances to keep our city safe.”