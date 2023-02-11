Students relate to ‘Senisim Pasin’ film

This week the film was played at Jubilee Catholic Secondary School (JCSS) in the nation’s capital, as the Tribal Foundation continue its community outreach of changing attitudes.

“As a Papua New Guinean organisation we believe that contact is everything in terms of if you want to address an issue. We have to understand how it is happening, in which community its happening, how these people in these community think about this issue and how do we bring them into the discussion so that they can become solution or be part of the solution to this issue,” said Yamalyn Yana, Senisim Pasin Coordinator.

The short film features people in all sectors of life sharing their own experiences of violence, the difficulties they faced and how they overcame or dealt with it.

The film was an eye-opener for the students at JCSS. School Head Girl, Joycelyn Charehand, was brought to tears by the film as she reflected on her own mother’s experiences.

“The video ignites the deeper feeling that the woman is important, that my mother is important,” Charehand said.

School Head Boy, Emmanuel Aser, shared his experience of growing up in a male-dominated home. He changed for the better when he started attending church, and eventually influenced his family to do so as well.

The students were then asked to fill in a Senisim Pasin Pledge and to recite it; something that Tribal Foundation introduces during its community outreach.

The Senisim Pasin program has reached 17 provinces so far.