South Bville to improve services

The committee comprises of the chairman and chief executive officer of the South Bougainville District Development Authority, Peter Kamai, district financial manager, Martin Taneko, justice, law and order representative, Chris Kena, community representative Conrad Kauma and a women’s representative yet to be appointed.

The committee has jurisdiction to undertake procurements not exceeding K2.5 million for the District Development Authority.

Member for South Bougainville, Timothy Masiu, has confidence in the committee.

“I call this progress innovative because it is an advancement in our tireless efforts to bring development into one of the country’s most difficult and isolated areas.

“South Bougainville is quite far-flung and it is no secret that to bring in development, you need more than faith to move mountains for the almost 100,000 people that live there.”

He said the committee will need to start work immediately to deliberate and approve outstanding development projects, especially when money is earmarked. Failure to do so will mean forfeit of funding into consolidated revenue at the end of the financial year.

Masiu urged the committee that South Bougainville cannot afford to lose such funding.

“As the key entity in crucial decision making projects, you have to start exercising your delegated powers as soon as you get back on the ground in the electorate.

“Your delegated and designated powers give your approval ceiling for projects worth up to K2.5 million at the district level.”

He urged the committee to exercise responsibility, integrity, to reject bribery and avoid undue influence in exercising decisions.

(Member for South Bougainville, Timothy Masiu)