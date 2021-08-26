School Receives Desks

BSP Group Chairman, Sir Kostas Constantinou and board of directors including BSP Group CEO Robin Fleming and senior executive team, handed over the desks to the school.

The group were in the province to attend the banks third quarter board-meeting activities, took part in the handover ceremony to the Anglicare Elementary school.

The school was established in 2002 by the Anglican Church Congregation in Kokopo and has a population of close to 400 students from prep up to Grade 3.

During the handover, BSP Kokopo Branch Manager Joe Makinta said equipping students with required knowledge & skills in a conducive learning environment will help their development of at the foundation stage of learning.

“BSP Community project will have a great impact to the school as part of the deveopment; bring excitement to children and give a feeling of satisfaction to the parents who are also our BSP customers. Providing 100 desks to the school will be a great benefit to the school in the long term,” he said.

Apart from this year’s Community Projects of ‘Equipping Schools with Desks’, the Kokopo Branch had also delivered computers and printers to Tanaka Primary School in 2020 while the Rabaul Branch assisted the Malaguna Primary School, completing one of its double classrooms.

In terms of the banks COVID-19 response, hand-wash basins were delivered to Tanaka Primary School, Butuwin Health Centre and Kokopo Secondary School last year.

Overall, BSP has invested a total of K550,000 through 24 Community Projects delivered by both Kokopo and Rabaul Branches since 2009.