 

PPC Iara: Police Presence Vital

11:06, August 11, 2022
The Talasea Rural Police in West New Britain Province will now be able to conduct their policing operations without any delay after receiving a new vehicle.

Police Provincial Commander, John Iara presented a vehicle to the Talasea Rural Police Station Commander Sergeant Kevin Moni and his unit to help cater for the ongoing law and order issues occurring in the area.

The vehicle will improve the mobility of police personnel to conduct operations and is one of the two vehicles purchased by the Police Department for Kimbe Police during the National General Elections.

PPC Iara appealed to Sgt. Moni to utilize the vehicle for its intended purpose and serve the people of Talasea by being present in areas that needed policing.

He said police presence was very important at all times in communities, as it would help deter the rate of crimes. 

