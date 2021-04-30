Trukai Industries Limited Marketing Manager, Maryanne Tom said as a responsible corporate citizen, they will adhere to the government’s regulations and protocols surrounding events during COVID-19 and there is no Fun Run event because everyone’s safety is paramount.

“It is unfortunate that we won’t be able to hold the Trukai Fun Run event for the second year. The event is family-oriented and one of the largest social event in PNG. Since the last event in 2019 we’ve seen PNG turn up in numbers to show support to Team PNG and although there is no event this year, we’re hoping to see this same Melanesian spirit continue.”

She said Trukai is happy to continue the partnership with the PNGOC with the renewal of their three-year agreement in the future.

With the support of the Trukai Fun Run, Team PNG has been able to attend five Commonwealth Games, five Pacific Mini Games, five Pacific Games, and this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games will make it the seventh