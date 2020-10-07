Much-needed funding for Pomio school

The institution was in dire need of financial support to improve its students’ lodging facilities.

When presenting the cheque to the Seventh Day Adventist agency school – Kambubu secondary, chairman of the Pomio DDA Board and Pomio MP, Elias Kapavore, assured that as long as the school is in consultation with the host Sinivit LLG Administration and the DDA, more support will be given through this new partnership.

“The balance of the cost needed to build the new boys’ dormitory of over K600,000 should be allocated by the end of the year, when there is funding available to the district,” he said.

The Pomio MP also urged the school principal and management to find a suitable contractor to fast track the work, and to furnish relevant reports on the fund’s expenditure so to enable the remaining funds for the project.

He further challenged them to ensure the building can be completed by February next year.

Kapavore had visited the school three weeks ago and made a commitment that was fulfilled after a recent Pomio DDA Board meeting endorsed a submission from Sinivit LLG President, Boniface Gerep.

Meantime, school principal, Alex Sando, said this is the first time they received support from the government.

He further added that they would take on the challenge and complete the building by February 2021, and the dormitory would be named ‘Faith’ because that was how they started the project.

“Kambubu secondary has been a hidden school in Pomio district for a long time. Hence I thank the DDA Board members for making the decision to assist the school, and to bring it up to the next level,” he said.

The dormitory to be built will replace an old building that has been condemned and is set to be demolished.

The Pomio Member also commended the school on their 80th anniversary in 2017, and paid tribute to the late Samson Saru, former Ward Member for Marabu and a Mali clan leader for providing land for the school to be established in 1937.