Mapai supports Kumura Foundation

The presentation was done at the Gembogl Orphan Resource Centre in Simbu by Willie Komba, a representative of Mapai Transport.

Upon receiving the vehicle key, Vincent Kumura, the director of Kumura Foundation, said: “This year is our year of projects.

“In partnership with the Sir Brian Bell Foundation and the Gembogl Orphan Resource Centre, we will be building 10 community health posts of Bundi and a 60-person orphan students dormitory at Gembogl, Simbu, including a few other major activities that require logistical support.

“We do not have a vehicle to support us logistics wise, which is a dire need. As a small community-based organisation, this vehicle will help us save a lot of costs and time for transporting building materials and other items and will in fact, bless thousands of lives and generations to come who will benefit from these projects that we are building.”

Kumura further paid tribute to the late owner of Mapai, Chief Jacob Luke, who visited the Gembogl Orphan Resource Centre and Snow Pass, Bundi, in November of 2021 to see some of Kumura Foundation’s projects.

Kumura described him as a considerate and kind person.

He acknowledged the management team of Mapai Transport for honouring late Jacob Luke’s visit in continuing his ‘Spirit to Serve’.

“He is long gone, but his legacy lives on in us,” said an emotional Kumura.

He also thanked Willie Gene and Patricia Gene, the owners of the Gembogl Orphan Resource Centre, for their good hearts in accepting the disadvantaged students from Bundi to attend schools in Gembogl as boarding students while living at the centre.

(From left to right: Willie Komba from Mapai Transport in Lae handing the key to the director of Kumura Foundation, Vincent Kumura, in the presence of Willie Gene and Kuri Kua from the Kumura Foundation team)