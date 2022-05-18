Kivori To Get New Road

Kivori road project chairman, Francis Hau, said since 2021, the villagers started building the road using knives, axes and spades to build a 12.7-kilometer road.

He said the people took the initiative to build the road with assistance from Kivori Town community and villages working together to help build the road.

He said the additional assistance from Central Governor, Robert Agarobe, was the biggest relief for the people. The villagers requested for assistance through a submission for the new road project at a recent Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) meeting.

On behalf of Governor Agarobe, Provincial Administrator, Francis Koaba launched the new road construction by driving in an excavator on the soil as a sign of construction to begin.

Shape Maker Contractors will soon begin work on the new Kivori road.