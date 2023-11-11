IOM renews million Kina partnership

The partnership was renewed through US$2.5 million (K9 mil) for the project, ‘Addressing the Drivers and Consequences of Disaster Displacement Through Enhancing Resilience in Papua New Guinea’.

This project builds community resilience in the face of disasters and displacement, by strengthening government and community preparedness capacity and response mechanisms.

The project focuses on communities in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, East New Britain, Enga, Hela, Jiwaka, Morobe, Western Highlands, Southern Highlands, and East Sepik.

The project provides enhanced national, sub-national and local disaster response through timely information management, in close partnership with local authorities and disaster-prone communities.

IOM will take actions to maintain preparedness and respond to disasters in line with the PNG National Disaster Risk Reduction Framework, the Provincial Disaster Risk Management Strategies and Standard Operating Procedures.

IOM’s work with internally displaced communities extends to displacement data management and analysis, to understand population movement trends for these communities in country.