Hoiebia Secondary celebrates 6th graduation

Despite Hela Province's tribal conflicts, the Hoiebia community values institutions like the church and NGOs for bringing essential services to villages. Hoiebia Secondary School is run by the United Church.

Principal Mark Harabe expressed gratitude for community support, noting the school's success in sending students to tertiary institutions over the past five years.

Tari Pori District Development Authority's Deputy CEO, Cherege Nave lauded Hoiebia as one of Hela Province's best-performing secondary schools, acknowledging the church’s confidence in the community. Nave thanked stakeholders and urged a collective mindset shift for progress.

Nave also took this time to officially rename TNT (Tari Nogat Tingting) to Tari Natural Talent.

Board Chairman Reverend Alfred Angabe commended grade 12 students, urging them to carry Hoiebia's name as ambassadors into the future.