Funding support for CHW college

Sawang who is also the Labour and Employment Minister arrived unannounced at the school to fulfill a commitment she made in the past to support the institution and the health centre.

She announced a funding of K100,000 for the school’s mess hall and an additional K500,000 for a 4-in-1 classroom in 2023. Bore water will also be provided.

The school currently features two bush material staff houses, one bush material mess and a girls' dormitory.

The Minister emphasized the need to replace the bush material structures with modern ones to meet the requirements of the National Department of Health (NDOH) for formal recognition.

The school is located on state land near the Ileg Health Centre. It is considered special because there is a significant demand for CHWs in the area, and Rai Coast district students often do not receive first priority in other CHW schools, making this school vital for the community.

The commitment made by Minister Sawang and the RCDDA is an indication of a positive step towards improving healthcare training and facilities in the Rai Coast district.

In the next five years, RCDDA is anticipating to have a modern and fully certified CHW Training School overlooking Astrolabe Bay. The Ileg Health Centre will also undergo maintenance to provide modern facilities.

The school currently has 60 pioneer students, including 15 girls.