Funding To Empower Wards

He highlighted this when announcing recently that all the 131 wards situated in the five LLGs in Gazelle electorate will receive K10,000 for use on identified impact ward development activities according to a Gazelle DDA board decision.

A total of K1.3 million in funding under the District Service Improvement Programme (DSIP) funds will be allocated to wards in Inland Baining, Central Gazelle, Livuan Reimber, Lassul Baining and Toma Vunadidir.

“The Gazelle DDA recognises that wards are where majority of the people live and the onus is on respective ward development committees to identify and make good decisions on how they will use this funding in their wards,” Mr Wong said.

To date, all 27 wards in the Inland Baning LLG and the 19 wards in Central Gazelle have received their K10,000 ward grants from the Gazelle District Administration. Wards in the Toma Vunadidir LLG, Livuan Reimber LLG and Lassul Baining LLG will soon be receiving their grants.

Mr Wong stressed that ward development committees must plan well and utilize the K10,000 funding as this will determine if they will receive the next batch and an overall report must be furnished by each LLG on how this funding is used.

He said the funding will be guided by the Public Management Act so any decision made must comply with all regulations.

Mr Wong reminded the five LLG presidents that this should not stop them from raising internal revenue at their respective LLGs.