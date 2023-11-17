Four-in-one classroom for Sagalau Demo School

A funding of K700, 000 was made available by the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) as part of its community obligation.

This classroom is one of the first projects to be delivered under a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) that was signed between NFA and the Madang Provincial Government.

Representatives from the governor’s office, NFA officers, the school and surrounding communities gathered to witness the ground breaking ceremony. Works will be carried out by a contractor appointed by NFA.

Madang governor Ramsey Pariwa in thanking NFA for this project also announced a funding of K720,000 for the school’s fencing project.

Former head teacher Kalai and School Board Chairman Rueben Dum thanked NFA and the office of the Governor for the initiative and for choosing to fund Sagalau with the much needed infrastructure. This new building will add new sense of hope and an eagerness to learn in the school, which at the moment has run down facilities and are in dire need of maintenance.

If construction goes as planned, completion and opening of the school may come on time next year when school commences for students.