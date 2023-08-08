Foundation, SHP Gov’t Partners in Education

Founder Jackson Pond Yer, from Mendi Munihu, initiated this foundation in 2018 to give something worthwhile back to his community, province and country by creating a pathway for nursing students and doctors to further their professional studies in the US.

SHPHA Curative Health Services director, Dr Martin Sa'avu expressed gratitude towards the partnership and said they will work closely with YER in the implementation process.

Mendi Munihu District Administrator, Philip Koka, on behalf of the district development authority, committed to supporting the program with funding. Professor Joseph Sukwianomb was the guest speaker. He officiated the launch.

Under the partnership with Southern Highlands Provincial Health Authority, they hope to build a school with the Mendi Hospital grounds to cater for students who cannot go to the US, to do their studies.