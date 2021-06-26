Fisherman Island Clean Up

They boarded a PNG Defence Force Naval vessel for an hour’s trip to the island.

The mangrove planting and the clean-up initiative was the culmination of all planned activities throughout this month to increase awareness and take action on protecting the environment, ocean and reef.

These initiatives were in honour of World Coral Reef Day.

Governor Parkop urged the Fisherman Islanders to stop throwing plastics and other non-biodegradable waste into the sea, because it endangers the survival of marine life.

He also emphasised the importance of tree planting and the ocean which produces oxygen.

Governor Parkop announced that NCDC, in partnership with Total Waste Management, will build a waste plant outside Roku Village for waste decomposition.

Photo credit: NCDC