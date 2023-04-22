Empowering youth through productivity

UYEP 1, from 2011 to 2019, was successful, and UYEP 2 has been approved to continue in NCD and expand to Lae in Morobe Province.

The NCDC under City Manager, Ravu Frank is implementing the project in NCD. The first intake of UYEP II starts today, April 24, 2023, with 53 young people, ranging from 16 to 29 years old, from Ward One in Hanuabada.

The project's goal is to improve the capacity of young men and women in participating areas to engage in productive income-generating activities, including those with disabilities, and with a gender target of 50 percent females.

The project is a joint initiative of the Government and the World Bank, approved in April 2020, signed in July, and implementation began in July 2021.