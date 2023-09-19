Emergency workshop brings frontline responders together

Thirty participants came from the five districts of Kandep, Kompiam-Ambum, Lagaip-Pogera, Wapenamanda and Wabag. They represented church and community leaders, village court magistrates and officers, police (FSVU, CID), women’s association, welfare protection officer and the provincial director from Department of Community, Development, Youth and Religion.

Day one focused on the current tribal conflict that has escalated to alarmingly high tensions and this full-day session allowed a vital exchange of information. Situational understanding is critical for these men and women whose jobs overlap in their respective fields in combating all forms of violence in their communities.

The discussion identified challenges they faced such as lack of police manpower, escalating sexual violence, disregard for law and order, inadequate government support to medical emergencies and chaotic breakdown in communities and cultural norms and behaviors.

They concluded with a list of identified objectives and placed particular emphasis on developing strategies specific to their province.

While tribal conflict takes dominance in national attention, underlying violence such as GBV, specifically SARV has silently worsened. On day two the front liners shared their experiences from their respective districts on cases they handled, problems encountered, and successful initiatives in their fight to combat SARV in Enga.

The conclusion resulted in eleven solutions for SARV that the group will continue to progress.

PNGTF will build on this platform and continue to support and develop strategies to combat the scourge of SARV, GBV, sexual violence and other forms of violence, especially now in the midst of the tribal fighting, an urgent but targeted, united approach is critical.