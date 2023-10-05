Colgate Supports Community Initiatives

Committed to providing every child and family with a future to smile about, Colgate champion’s oral health awareness, advocates against gender-based violence, and promotes inclusivity.

Cheshire disAbility Services, dedicated to empowering Persons With Disabilities (PWD), receives targeted support from Colgate. The focus extends to the Hohola facility, is home to 15 residents with diverse disabilities, and their education program, fostering quality education for children with and without disabilities.

City Mission PNG's Haus Ruth (Port Moresby) and Haus Claire (Lae) receive backing from Colgate, aiming to address Gender-Based Violence's impact by providing shelter, medical coverage, legal fees, counseling, and social services.

Colgate's support, totaling K452,000 over three years (K128,600 for Cheshire disAbility Services and K324,000 for City Mission PNG), includes monthly supplies of essential oral, personal, and home care products. Additionally, the initiative incorporates Bright Smiles, Bright Futures (BSBF) Kits and programs for Cheshire Homes residents and the Inclusive Early Childhood Care and Education program.

The Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, active since 2010, has positively impacted over 2.5 million PNG children. Colgate expresses a commitment to a lasting partnership with Cheshire disAbility Service and City Mission PNG, striving for a brighter future for all involved.