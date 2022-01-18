Church Gets Transport Support

NCD Governor Powes Parkop presented the bus keys to the group, to support their ministry in the city.

He showed support in their work in teaching people good values and moral principles which is critical to nation-building.

He said the challenges faced in the city is not so much the economy, resources, infrastructure or services.

“The biggest challenge is the low values and principles guiding us, both in leadership and in our people.

“The city and entire country has potential to be a great if the people respect and appreciate each other. We have to also understand the privilege we have on earth. We have moral and ethical values and virtues so that we overcome this biggest challenge we have here in the city and our country as a whole,” the governor said.

Reverend Jacob Harry thanked the NCD Governor for supporting their work.

"It is an honor receiving this gift that will allow us to reach out to all our people in the city and into Central Province, spreading the gospel. Spreading the gospel will instill in our people high values, right guiding principles that will make our country great," said the Reverend.

Dadi Toka Jnr, Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Motu Koita Assembly, witnessed the occasion.