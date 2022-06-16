Cheshire Disability Services Gets Support

The Monier Limited General Manager, Matthew McLachlan presented a dummy cheque of K5000 to the Cheshire disAbility Services management.

One of the major fundraising for the Centre is the Patron’s fundraiser, which is usually a dinner or cocktail function hosted by the Governor General of PNG.

Operations Support Officer, Tom Sarwon said the K5000 cheque falls into the bronze category of donations.

“Today is just a beginning of sort of a long term relationship and partnership if we might, where we can assist in different areas in the grounds, with the road and the car park and maybe with some of our products as well,” assured Mclauchlan.

He added that part of their donation will be the facelift of the front drive in to the Centre’s office and facilities. It is not the first time for Monier to give their support and certainly not the last.

“This is not going to be the last, as Matt has mentioned we will continue to support this organisation. It’s a worthy cause.” Uve said.

McLauchlan said Monier is part of the greater Constantinou Group of Companies, so such goodwill donations is a part of the group’s community obligations, that is to donate products in cash and in training such as Cheshire Disability Centre.

“This is the first time I’ve been at this, I’m really impressed with the dedication that the staff have, especially the teachers to look after the students with special needs. I believe, this is the start of something.

“We should be able to help out with some quarry material and some other building products that we produce in-house.”

Governor General, Sir Bob Dadae in August at the State Function Room at the National Parliament, will host this year’s major fundraising drive.