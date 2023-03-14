Bringing vital health services

The Canadian government, via the Canada Fund, and the Australian government, through the Australian NGO Cooperation Program (ANCP), have generously supported this program.

Recently, KTF's Port Moresby team hosted the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner to Australia, Manon Dumas, in its offices during her first official visit to PNG. KTF expressed gratitude to the Deputy High Commissioner for her support of the Canada Fund for Healthy Communities and other KTF initiatives, such as Strongim Meri Bisnis and Project Airborne.

KTF's Healthy Communities project has enabled the provision of vital primary healthcare services, particularly in Oro and Central provinces, where KTF has a strong presence.

The project includes maternal and child health patrols, provision of birthing kits and neonatal resuscitation devices, personal protective equipment (PPE), and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) resources to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases.

KTF has also conducted professional development training and health worker training programs to enhance the capacity of remote health workers to deliver quality healthcare.

KTF has supported the operation of 16 health facilities in remote Oro and Central provinces, providing drugs and medical equipment and funding the salaries of 15 full-time health workers. KTF health workers have been posted to larger clinics with wider catchment areas, enabling over 108,000 adults and children to receive vital access to health services through the Healthy Communities project.

In Oro Province alone, more than 60 villages have received healthcare services such as vaccinations, maternal and child health, family planning, TB screening, HIV awareness and testing, and COVID-19 awareness and vaccines. KTF conducts regular integrated health patrols in partnership with the Northern Provincial Health Authority and Kokoda Memorial Hospital to deliver these services.

The success of KTF's work in these regions would not have been possible without the support of the Canadian government through the Canada Fund, the Australian government through the Australia NGO Cooperation Program, and other generous donors in Australia.